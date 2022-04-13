The Lagos State Police command has recovered 13 vehicles in different parts of the State.

The vehicles were either snatched from their owners or stolen from where they were parked. The police have, therefore, warned people whose vehicles are missing to come with relevant documents to pick them up as they would be auctioned after 14 days.

The Force said the vehicles are parked at different police divisions.

“At the Ijora Badia police division are: a Volkswagen T4 bus with registration number: XW 608 KTU; a Volkswagen bus with number plate: LSD 185 XU; a Toyota Corolla car without engine and a Mercedex/Benz car with number plate: AE 472 FST.

“At the Idimu division are: a Volkswagen bus with number plate: FKJ725 CH; a Skoda Fabia with number plate: LSD 980 EQ; a Kia car with registration number: CB 109 MUS, while at Odo Noforija division Epe, a Nissan Pathfinder with number: EPE 542 FE; a Mistibish Space wagon bus with number plate: LSR 884 XZ; an unregistered Toyota Camry car.

“At Olosan division Mushin, a Volkswagen bus with registration number: MUS 721 XX; a Volkswagen Audi car with number plate: FR 419 LSR; and a Honda baby boy car with registration number: KRD 98 BB.