The Lagos State Police Command has recovered 13 vehicles in different locations of the state.

The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or abandoned on the road. The police have warned owners of the vehicles to come forward with relevant documents to Area G Police Command, Ogba, and Alakuko Police Division to claim them within 14 days, as they will be auctioned by the court after the expiration of the period.

According to the police, the vehicles are: Honda Accord car, with registration number DG 108MUS; a Toyota Matrix car, with number plate MUS 288CQ; Mazda car, FKJ 166APP; a Honda car, AAA 621CM,; Volvo car, AKD 641CD; a BMW car, AKD 268CP; a Volvo car, MUS 935CB; a Honda legend car, DV620 GGE; a Nissan Infinity car, BY635 AKD; Hyundai car, DGB 461AA; Volkswagen bus, KR 894 BD; a Lexus X300, AGL 326EX; and a Blue Bird car, AH170 EKY.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The police sternly warned owners to go to the aforementioned command and division before the expiration of 14 days.