The Lagos State Police command has recovered 15 abandoned vehicles in different locations of the state.

The police have, therefore, warned those looking for their vehicles to come with relevant documents to claim their vehicles, as they would be auctioned after 12 days.

The vehicles are at Area M, Idimu Area Command, Sasa Division: LT bus with registration number, CC 874 XX, Faragon bus with number plate, EKY 965 XG, unregistered Mitsubishi truck, Ford Iveco with registration number, JJJ 591 XE, LT bus, CZ 398 KJKA, Faragon bus, FKJ 979 XJ and a Mazda 626 with registration number, KSF 321 DR.

Others are: a Mazda 626 with registration number, GGE 387 DU a Mack tanker truck with number RSH 208 ZZ, Unregistered Volkswagen golf car, unregistered ford jeep, Mitsubishi wagon with number plate, JWA 75 MU, a Toyota Camry with registration number FCT 651 BF, a Toyota Avalon car with number, APP 837 CY and a Faragon bus with registration number, XQ 11 AKJ.