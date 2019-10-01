No fewer than 177 guns were recovered by the police in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states in the ongoing efforts to stamp out criminal activities in the three states.

Bashir Musa, the police public relations officer, zone 10, Sokoto disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

Musa said the recovered guns comprised AK-47 rifles, light machine guns, FN rifles, Lar rifle, pistol, GPMG rifles and locally fabricated dane guns.

He said the amnesty programme in Zamfara State had played a great role in the recovery.

Musa added that an amoury belonging to notorious bandits’ gang known as Zakuri in Zamfara was discovered where 30 AK-47 rifles were recovered at once.

According to him, two suspected kidnappers and 10 others on alleged culpable homicide offences were arresteded, including the suspect, who was allegedly involved in the attack on the Nasarawa State deputy governor.

He added that 143 animals comprising sheep and cows as well as eight motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

Musa reiterated the commitment of Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of the zone, Muhammad Mustapha, to sustain the efforts and ensure that all commands lived up to the expectations.

The police spokesman enjoined all citizens to be law abiding and go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation by any one as well as always assist the police with useful information on any suspicious movements.