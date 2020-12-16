From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Two children abducted from their homes and allegedly sold by a syndicate that operated within Umuocheala/Ariaria axis of Osisioma council area of Abia State have been rescued by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a police special squad.

The children, Master Marvelous Monday, 3, and a female whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, were said to have been recovered from those that bought them in Lagos and Port Harcourt, respectively.

A source within the command said the RRS, led by Superintendent of Police Johnbull Obioguru, engaged in the recovery operation while investigations into activities of the syndicate, which culminated in some arrests.

It led the team to Lagos and Port Harcourt, where the kids were residing with those that had bought them from a fake medical doctor, Chidi Okoro, who operated a ‘hospital’ in Osisioma area.

Our source said that while Marvellous Monday, found with his ‘new parents’ in Lagos, has been reunited with his biological parents, the other recovered child, a young girl of about the same age, is still with the police as she had not been able to remember her parents’ names or any contact that could lead to their being located.

The police source appealed to residents of Aba and its environs, whose children and relations were either abducted or missing, to visit the state police command headquarters in Umuahia, or any police formation nearest to them, to identify the child and help reunite her with her biological parents.