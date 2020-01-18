The Lagos State Command has recovered 21 vehicles stolen in different parts of the State in recent time.

The vehicles were snatched from their owners at gun points or stolen from where they were parked.

The police have therefore ,advised owners of such stolen vehicles to go to Ejigbo , Langbasa ,Orile ,Ilasan Lekki police divisions with their relevant documents showing ownership to claim them as the vehicles would be auctioned within 21 days.

According to the police the vehicles are : one Mitsubishi car with registration number , BD 946 KS , Hyundai car, CP 730 AAA ,unregistered Toyota Camry, Volkswagen Passat,Fiat bus , Nissan Altima , Honda accord , Tata indigo car, Mercedes Benz car, Peugeot 504 Car , Nissan car , HA 50 AKA , Dahasu bus , BV 286 AAA , Toyota Rav4 APP 631 AC , Toyota Highlander, KRD 769 DW , and Toyota corolla car DS 256 AP and Volkswagen Bus with registration number XQ 139 EKY .

Others are : Nissan car , BV 837 AG , Honda car , CB 671 AKD , Honda Accord LND 274 EJ , Mercedes Benz truck KSF 586 XC , Honda pilot SUV , AKD 215 EY ,Chevrolet car, MUS 457 EZ , Ford space bus , LSR 812 XA ,Honda accord car, FKJ 945 FB , Volkswagen Passat car, LSR 335 ER and a Mecedes Benz car AAA 414 BX.