Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered 24 stolen vehicles in different locations of the State. The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or snatched at gun point by robbers .

The Command said the recoveries were made in conjunction with Michika enterprises Ltd and Turas Integrated Toying Services, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters, Ikeja. According to the police, the vehicles would be auctioned if their owners failed to collect them within 21 days. The Police said the vehicles are parked in different different police stations where they can be claimed by their owners with relevant documents.

According to the police, a Toyota previa bus with number plate, ASB 176 XA; Toyota Camry car, JF 15 AAA, Nissan car, FST 295 DD, Opel car, NO EPE 117 EE, and a Toyota corolla car with registration number, KTU 901 EQ are at Elomoro police division. At Idimu police division, “we have a Honda accord car with registration number ,ES 607 SMK, Ford space bus, NK 428 KJA, Toyota Camry car, KTU 486 FF, Toyota Hiace bus, XB 677 FFE, Honda Odyssey bus, KRD 864 DA, Honda civics car, FKJ 714 CL, Nissan Altima car, LND 99 ADY, Honda accord car ,DF 143 AAA, Nissan bluebird car, CF 659 LND, Isuzu pickup van, CU 872 LSR, Peugeot 504 car, AGL 720 CF, Peugeot 504 car AJ 895 AAB, unregistered KIA car, Mercedes /Benz 500 car, AE 675 JJJ, Nissan car, XR 88 EPE, Mazda car LSR 703 BV, Mitsubishi cosmos car, AG 758 TRK Mercedes Benz 200 car, AS 699 LND and three unregistered Mercedes Benz buses .”