TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has exhumed three bodies buried at site of illegal oil bunkering Berra community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Police said the three bodies, all male, were gruesomely murdered on March 14, 2020, after they refused to join a gang specialised in illegal oil refining.

They were recovered in a thick forest in the area following intelligent information.

Weeks ago, the Police recovered four decomposed bodies dumped in a septic tank in Etche area of the state by a suspected kidnapper.

Last Wednesday, operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit (AKU), of the police command, recovered the bones of a 37-year-old man were in forest in Eleme area of the state.

Saturday Sun gathered that the kidnappers tied the deceased on a tree and left him to die, after they had collected N1 million as ransom from his family.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said two persons have been arrested in connection with the latest incident in Ogoni.

According to the information gathered, they three victims were alleged to have given information to security agencies about the activities of oil thieves in the area.

Family members, who accompanied policemen to the forest where the three men were buried, were able to identify the corpses.

The victims were identified as Baridom Toor, Baridon Marabeera and Barisiton Naawe.

It was discovered that the three bodies were tied mouth and legs with clothes.

Two of the suspects gave their names as Prophet Nkpe and Baridudum Ndanguma. They were among suspects paraded by the state police command recently for various criminal activities in different parts of the state.