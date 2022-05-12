By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has recovered five vehicles in different parts of the state.

The vehicles are: one unregistered Toyota Sienna bus; one unregistered Mazda MPV; a Mack Tipper lorry, with registration number: XS 207 EKY; one IVECO bus, with registration number: XV 99 JJJ, and a Toyota Sienna bus, with registration number: DG 685 LSD.

The police have, therefore, advised owners of the vehicles to come to the State Intelligence Bureau( S I B) at the Lagos Command Headquarters, Ikeja, with relevant vehicles as the vehicles would be auctioned after 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police command is investigating the source of a Chinese pistol found with a suspected armed robber in the Alagbado area of the State.

A senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Command “is worried because it would be too bad if Chinese have started massive production of guns in the country. We thank God that we have a suspect in our detention, so, we shall get to the root of the matter”.

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the discovery of a Chinese pistol and gave a graphic account on how the pistol was found, saying: “Officers of the Safer Highways unit of the Lagos State Police Command arrested one Bamidele Taiwo, 30, for illegal possession of firearm.

The suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search at an entry point between Lagos and Ogun states in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“Two other suspects who were with Bamidele on the same motorcycle took to their heels immediately when the police discovered the Chinese-made pistol in their bag. While efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, Bamidele and the exhibit have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigations”.