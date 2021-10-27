The Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Command , Onikan ,Lagos, has recovered five vehicles in different locations of Lagos and Ogun States.

The vehicles were stolen from either where they were parked, snatched from their owners by robbers or abandoned by their owners.

The vehicles are : a Honda car with number plate, AZ 436 KTU , one Toyota Corolla car,JJJ 560 EV,one Mazda car with registration number KEY 604 DS, one lexus 330 bus with number, KRD 451 ES and a Toyota Highlander SUV with number plate EPE 826 EG.

The police have therefore, called on those whose vehicles were stolen from where they were parked or snatched at gun point to come with relivant documents to claim them at Zone 2 Headquarters as the Force would have no other option than to auction the vehicles after 21 days.

