The Lagos State Police Command has recovered six vehicles suspected to be stolen.

The vehicles according to the police were either stolen from where they were parked or snatched at gun point from their owners.

The vehicles are parked at Idimu and Ijanikin divisions and the police have warned owners to come with relevant documents to claim them as the vehicles will be auctioned within 21 days.

The vehicles are : Volkswagen bus with registration number ; XN 780 BDG , Citron car , 45 YAB , Volkswagen bus XY 106 AGL and Mercedes Benz car C208 with number plate , LSD 120 ER, parked at Idimu police division .

Also a Nisan Sunny car with number plate EPE 961CK and a Ford bus with registration number KRD 710xB ,parked at Ijanikin division .

The Police have warned that the vehicle will be auctioned of not claimed within 21 days.