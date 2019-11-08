The Lagos State Police Command has recovered eight vehicles in different parts of the State .

The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or snatched at gun points by robbers from their owners. The Command has therefore, warned those whose vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or those who lost theirs to robbers to come with relevant documents to the police for proper identification as the vehicles would be auctioned after 21 days.

According to the police,” a Volkswagen Passat car, with registration number, AR I84 KTU, and an unregistered Nissan car, are parked at Oworonshoki division, while an unregistered Volkswagen Bus, a Mitsubishi Space Wagon, APP 763 GU ,an unregistered Mazda car, a Toyota Camry car with number MM 540 AAA are parked at Ayobo division .

“Also an unregistered Volkswagen Passat car, and a Toyota Avalon car with number plate , KJA 96 AA, are parked at Area D Command, Mushin.”

The police have however , warned that the owners should claimed the vehicles within 21 days as they would be auctioned.