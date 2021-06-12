From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Assorted arms concealed in a bag of rice have been recovered by the police in Delta State from an escapee passenger who boarded a vehicle from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The arms included 138 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, one AK47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife.

Owner of the bag was among six passengers that boarded the dark green Mazda 626 saloon car with registration number UGH 722 AA from Port Harcourt.

The vehicle was intercepted at Ughelli where operatives flagged it down for stop and search.

But one of the male occupants esacped into a nearby bush.

However, other occupants of the vehicle identified the rice bag of that of the escapee passenger.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development on Saturday, said when the bag was searched the arms were recovered.

Edafe said preliminary investigation revealed that the occupants boarded the cab from Eleyele in Port Harcourt, heading to Ughelli.

He also confirmed the arrest of nine suspected cultists in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, where the suspects had gathered for a meeting.

According to him, one English pump action gun, one double barrel cut-to-size gun, one battle axe and two live cartridges were recovered.

He further said one suspected armed robber was gunned down during a shoot out in Ovwian Aladja where three armed men were robbing passersby.

Edafe said the two others escaped, adding that one locally made pistol with two cartridges was recovered.

He stated that all matters were under investigation, and that operatives have spread out dragnets to trap down fleeing suspects.