From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of two FNC assault rifles from a community shrine in Ugboren, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The recovery was made during an intensive raid of the community by a combined team of policemen attached to the Sapele Division and men of the Nigerian Army attached to 91 Battalion.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said the raid was occasioned by restiveness in Ugboren, an oil-bearing community, over a leadership tussle.

He said two suspects were arrested during the raid, adding that measures have been put in place to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of one Ekene Okonji aka Galaxy, a suspect said to be notorious for terrorising Ibusa town and its environs in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

According to him, the suspect was arrested during a routine patrol by the anti-crime team in conjunction with Ibusa Anti-Cult volunteers, adding that one locally-made cut-to-size short gun, seven live cartridges were recovered.

Saying that the matter was still under investigation, Edafe further confirmed the arrest of six suspected cultists in Okpanam, near Asaba, by the Command Raiders Operatives.

He said the operatives were on investigation activities along Asaba-Benin Expressway in Okpanam, where they “intercepted some hoodlums suspected to be cultists.

“The suspects on sighting the team took to their heels but the team chased them and in the process arrested six of the suspects namely Sunday Okafor Destiny, Stephen Osamota Pius and four others.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun, six expended cartridges and one 9mm live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

