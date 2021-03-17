From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has recovered the dead body of one Mr Onyekachi Onuoha whose hands and legs were tied to telecommunication mast in Abel Jumbo Street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the corpse has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

Omoni added that a suspect has been arrested, while investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, it gathered that residents woke up in shock yesterday morning, to see the deceased tied with rope which made them to raise the alarm and informed the Police.

Some residents of the area, who did not want to be mentioned, alleged that Onuoha was killed by vandals.

They claimed that way he was tied to a telecommunication mast indicated that that the persons behind the dastardly act came to vandalize some materials

According to them, the suspects had reasoned that shooting the victim with gun or hacking him would attract people in the neighbourhood.

They argued that since the deceased did not have cuts or bruises, the perpetrators might have sealed his mouth, to prevent him from shouting.