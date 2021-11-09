From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction and killing of a retired Army Captain, Godfrey Zwallmark, in the state.

Zwallmark aged 64, and hailed from Plateau State, was kidnapped in September 2021, in Agbonchia, in Eleme Local Government Area, and taken to Igbo-Etche, Obio/Akpor LGA, where he died was dumped there.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was taken to a lonely area in Igbo-Etche, where he was shot at the leg for being stubborn, leading to the victim bleeding profusely that caused his untimely death.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, while briefing journalists at the scene where the remains of the former Army Captain was recovered, said the incident occured on September 18, this year.

Eboka disclosed that the case was reported to the Police a month after the man’s abduction, which was why no appreciable efforts were made.

He stated that as soon as the matter was reported to the Police, the command swang into action and through discreet intelligence, arrested three suspects namely Frank Ishie, Iwuji Reginald and Gomba Okparaji.

The state Police boss disclosed that the suspects had demanded N200 million ransom from the family of the retired Army Captain.

Eboka explained that the leader of the arrested kidnappers confessed to have carried out three separate successful kodnaps where several sums of money were paid to them. He said, “On 18/9/2021 at about 1000hrs, Captain Geoffrey Zwallamark (rtd) was abducted by three armed men on a motor bike. However, in the course of the investigation, operatives lf the FIB (IRT) led by CSP Ahmadu Adamu, acting on credible information arrested three suspects. “Frank Ishie, 39 years from Utagba Ogbe community in Kwale Ndokwa East, Delta State. He is the gang leader of the notorious criminal gang. He has confessed to have carried out four separate kidnap operations in Eleme and Igbo-Etche communities. He is also the person that shot the victim on the foot where he bled to death on the same day he was kidnapped. “Iwuji Reginald, 38 years old from Ngugu community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State. He is the second-in-command and the driver of the deadly criminal gang and Gomba Okparaji, 34 years old from Agbonchia in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. He is the gang member who not only brought the job (kidnapping) but also lured the victim where he was eventually taken hostage.”

One of the suspects, Frank Ishie, who spoke to journalists on behalf of other suspects confessed to the crime.

The suspect explained that the victim was kidnapped in Agbonchia in Eleme and as the victim was being taken to their destination, he was proving stubborn and they shot him on the leg.

The suspect revealed that the victim bled to death and they threw him at the scene at the new layout off Igbo-Etche road in Obio/Akpor Local Government area.

The suspect also confessed that he had carried out four successful kidnap and the victims where kept at their hideout off Igbo-Etche road, Obio/Akpor before he collected ransom and released them.