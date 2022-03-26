By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered a Toyota Highlander (SUV),a locally made double barrel gun with three live cartridges, a dog (American Eskimo breed),and jewelry from fleeing armed robbers in Alagbado area of the state .

The robbers were confronted by the Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who took to their heels and abandoned the stolen dog and other items.

Also found in the vehicle with the registration number AGL 276 AQ, were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one iphone 12 Pro max, one Elepac generator, two kitchen knives.

The robbers who were heading into Lagos around 2:20 a.m. from Abeokuta were accosted by RRS officials on patrol at Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado. The four occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled in different directions.

According to a senior Police officer who spoke on the condition of ananymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press,”preliminary investigations have revealed that the robbers were coming from Abeokuta, Ogun State, where they engaged in a house – to – house robbery. It was discovered that they collected the vehicle of one of their victims to convey their loot from the scenes.

“The vehicle was brought to RRS Headquarters in Ikeja, where Commander, RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, directed the Decoy team of the squad to commence investigation into the case with a view to unravelling the owner of the vehicle and the suspects.

” However,the owner of the vehicle has been contacted in Abeokuta and we are presently gathering more information that would assist in the arrest of the fleeing suspects”.

Recently, the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Red house, Iju, a boarder town between Lagos and Ogun State had reported to Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, that robbers were coming in from Ogun to Lagos.

The CP had advised that police Stations and formations at the border towns between Lagos and Ogun should rejid their crime fighting strategies to making sure that hoodlums would not succeed in comming into Lagos.