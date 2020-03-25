The Nigeria Police have recovered the Toyota Camry sedan stolen at gunpoint from former Nigerian international midfielder, Justice Christopher while he was attempting to enter the gates of one of his estates last week in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The police in far away Jigawa State recovered the car.Recalled that last Thursday, the former Royal Antwerp of Belgium and Levski Sofia of Bulgaria defensive midfielder returned from a birthday party held in honour of another former footballer, Ugo Ayaya in Rayfield area of Jos and went straight to one of his properties, a hotel facility known as Rachael situated in Hwolshe area of Jos, when he was brutalized by the hoodlums, who made away with the car alongside several other personal belongings.

While speaking with allnigeriasoccer.com in Jos, Christopher thanked the media as well as the Nigeria Police for doing a beautiful job.