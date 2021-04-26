From Ben Dunno, Warri

The visibility patrol activities at Enerhen police station yielded positive results weekend, as patrol team recovers a-cut-to-size gun abandoned inside a commercial tricycle, popular known as Keke, used by criminals to dispossess their victims of their belongings at gun point.

Source close to the scene of the incident disclosed that the armed robbers numbering three inside the Keke suddenly developed ‘cold feet’ on sighting the police patrol team stationed by Urhobo College One way Junction, an area identified as one of the most notorious route for criminals.

According to an eyes witness who identified himself as Isaac Onyemachi, the robbery gang who sense that they could be pursued if they decided to turn back immediately on sighting the police team, resorted to abandoning their Keke in d middle of the road with the gun inside and took to their heels.

“The police team led by Inspector Eghosa Osaguona, suspecting their movement immediately approached the abandoned commercial tricycle and after a thorough seach recovered the short gun that was hidden inside the engine rapped in a black thick polythene bag”.

Both the recovered gun and the Keke had since be taken to the Enerhen police station for further investigations.

It was learnt that following the series of complaints by robbery victims in the area, the Enerhen Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) CSP Mukhtari Bello, had to immediately order a regular visibility surveillance of some identified black spots in the area including the Urhobo College one way axis.

The concern of the police in the community according to sources was based on the increasing cases of robbery recorded in somd areas, particularly along the Urhobo College road one way axis, frequently used as escape route by the criminals even in brood day light.

The DPO, CSP Bello, who appears no longer prepared to take chances had introduced quite a number of policing strategies in combating crimes, one of such is the visibility surveillance activity that led to the recovery of the gun and Keke at the weekend.