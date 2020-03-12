Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State police have recovered two locally-made AK47s and other arms and ammunition from a range of criminal suspects including kidnappers, hired killers and others.

The state police command’s Public Relations Officer DSP David Misal who displayed the arms and ammunition while parading over 20 criminal suspects said that the result was a painstaking effort of the command to make the state inhabitable for criminals.

“Detectives attached to Karim Lamido Division arrested Dayyabu Usman in connection with the sale of prohibited firearms. The suspect revealed that he has been a major supplier of arms and ammunition to kidnappers and armed robbers in the state and its environs for over a decade.

“Two fabricated firearms that are craftily made and well packaged to look and function just like AK47 riffle, were recovered from him. The riffles have a well-constructed magazine with a capacity to hold 30 rounds of 9mm of live ammunition and is also automatic.”

According to Misal, the command also arrested Ibrahim Manu who hired one Musa Abdul and nine others to murder one Mohammed Lawal for N2million. He said the murder stirred the investigation that led to the two arrests while the nine others at large were still been tracked.

He disclosed that the command also arrested three suspected kidnappers as well as several suspected armed robbers and recovered more arms and ammunition.

The command has been on a serious crackdown on criminals in the state with regular arrest and killing of suspects with a combined team of vigilante.