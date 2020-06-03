Christopher Oji

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has recovered four suspected stolen goats inside a vehicle abandoned by the occupants for contravening Lagos traffic law at Ikorodu.

According to the enforcement team leader DSP Anthony Abutu who recovered the goats, the team was on a security monitoring operation in Ikorodu axis when it intercepted a Blue Toyota Camry with registration number AAA 743 EZ driving on the BRT corridor, adding that the driver and his colleague immediately abandoned the vehicle on the road and took to their heels .

Abutu said the action of the two men raised suspicion among the team which led to a thorough search of the vehicle and four goats with covered mouths and food items were recovered from the booth of the car, indicating that the goats and other items in the car were stolen.

Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task force ,Mr Adebayo Taofiq said:”In this regard, the agency has called on members of the public, particularly those residing around Ikorodu axis whose goats are missing or suspected to have been stolen to report the agency at Bolade, Oshodi for collection of the recovered loot.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has distributed new sets of kits to Nigeria Police Officers attached to the agency, in a bid to boost the morale and commitment of the officers.