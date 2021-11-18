The Ogun State Police Command has recovered four cars, one tricycle and a motorcycle abandoned on the roads.

The vehicles and motorcycles were either stolen from where they were packed or abandoned by their owners on the roads.

The police have, therefore, called on members of the public, whose vehicles are missing, to check at Onikan Police Division, with relevant documents and identity cards as the vehicles would be auctioned after 14 days.

The vehicles are: one unregistered Volvo car, one unregistered village Mercury car, one unregistered Mazda 323, one Toyota Corolla car with registration number: REG 956 Ez, one tricycle with registration number SGM OO9 UJ, and one Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle with number plate, FFF 437 VR.

