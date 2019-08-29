The Lagos State Police Command has recovered three vehicles believed to be stolen vehicles.

The vehicles according to the police were either stole n from where they were parked or snatched at gun point by criminals.

The police said the vehicles three unregistered Volkswagen T 4 buses, parked at the Makinde Police Division, Mafoluku Oshodi.

They advised those whose vehicles were snatched at gun points or stolen from where they were parked to come to Makinde Police Division with relevant documents as the vehicles would be auctioned within 21 days, if nobody comes to claim them.