The Lagos Police Command has recovered nine stolen vehicles in different locations of the state.

The vehicles were either stolen from where they were parked or snatched at gun point from their owners by robbers.

According to the police, one Nissan Primera car, with registration number AL 551 CJ, an unregistered Volkswagen Golf car parked at Denton Police Station, Oyingbo, and a Toyota Corolla car, with number KRD 91 BA, a Ducato Fiat bus, KRD 113 XS, Citroen Relay bus, AM 876 KTU, and Toyota Corolla car, BDG 659 BC, are parked at Shasha Division.

At Ipalodo Division, a Volkswagen Golf car, with number plate FKJ 640 QB, a Volkswagen bus with number plate KTU 103 XQ, a Mitsubishi pickup van with registration number KRD 16 AW and an unregistered bus.

The police have warned that owners should come forward with proof of ownership, as the vehicles would be auctioned after 21 days.