Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A joint security team in Benue State codenamed Operation Zenda has recovered the decayed remains of one Mrs Bridget Ihom who was allegedly killed by some armed elements some months back.

Our correspondent gathered that Sgt Abraham Ihom, a police officer serving in Katsina-Ala division and his wife, Bridget were sometime in May this year killed and buried by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of Benue state when he visited home.

However, the bubble burst on their killers when a crack team of the operation under SP. Justin Gberindyer, (OC ZENDA) waded into the matter and after about two weeks of combing the bushes in the area, recovered the decayed body of Mrs Bridget Ihom.

Sources from the area disclosed to newsmen that the Gberindyer-led men of Operation Zenda also arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of the couple.

It was further gathered that the arrested killers were the ones who took the police to the shallow grave where the already decomposed body of Mrs Ihom was recovered while the body of Sgt. Ihom is yet to be recovered.

The family of Sgt Ihom commended SP. Justin Gberindyer and his team, the Nigerian Police and Gov. Samuel Ortom for intensifying the war against criminality in the state.

It would be recalled that the same men of Operation Zenda led by SP. Justin Gberindyer only a few weeks ago, uncovered a mass grave in Ushongo local government where kidnapped victims were killed and buried.

The discovery in Ushongo also led to the arrest of six suspects who were recently arraigned in court.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the story said the suspects were already being transferred to the state Police Command in Makurdi, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba would soon brief the media on the matter.