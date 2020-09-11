The Police Command in Kaduna State says no fewer than 14, 622 applicants have undergone the police recruitment as well as the physical/credential screenings in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers ( PRO) , ASP Mohammed Jalige, said in Kaduna on Friday that the applicants were from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Jalige said the exercise started on Aug. 24 and ended on Sept. 10.

“The exercise was hitch free, it was conducted in the presence of the personnel from 23 local government areas of Kaduna spState and representatives from the Federal Character Commission who served as observers,” he said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, commended the participants for their comportment and orderliness throughout the exercise.(NAN)