The Lagos State police command has announced that 92 people have been screened for recruitment into the Nigeria Police. Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Bala Elkana stated that the exercise had so far covered eight Local Governments, namely Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe and Eti-Osa. Five hundred and eighty four candidates were screened from the eight Local Government Areas.

He stated: “August 27, ninety two candidates were screened from Epe and Local Government Areas of Lagos State. The screening exercise commenced at about 9.00am. “Candidates from Agege, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe,Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas, who might have missed the screening due to one reason or the other will be screened on Saturday 29/8/2020 from 8.00am to 6.00pm.”