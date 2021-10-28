By Christopher Oji
The Nigeria Police will be organizing Computer test for candidates who participated in the 2020 recruitment exercise and have been shortlisted for the next stage on Friday and Saturday nationwide.
According to the Force, the computer based aptitude test for successful candidates will take place nationwide on Friday, October 28, and Saturday 30.
For instance, in Lagos,successful candidates shortlisted for the aptitude test are requested to report at the WAEC testing and training centre Ogba at least an hour before commencement of the CBT which will start at 8.30am on Friday.
According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, candidates are to come along with the computer printout of their exam slips and writing materials.
“All candidates are to further note that the exercise is free. Therefore, they are not expected to pay money to anybody under whatever guise.Candidates are warned against examination malpractices, as any infraction will attract severe penalties”.
In Delta State,the venue for the excercise has been shifted the earlier scheduled venue, Delta state E-library to West Gate CBT, by Wema Bank Nnebisi Road, Asaba
According to the State Police Spokesman, Bright Edafe:” Candidate are advised to note this change in venue while the date and time remains the same as sent to candidate’s Via SMS.
“Commissioner of Police Delta State while wishing candidates success in the exams also urges them to adhere strictly to all covid-19 protocols, and assures all candidates of adequate security”.
However, the Force Command Headquarters has called on shortlisted candidates to adhare to the messages sent to them via SMS.
