By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police will be organizing Computer test for candidates who participated in the 2020 recruitment exercise and have been shortlisted for the next stage on Friday and Saturday nationwide.

According to the Force, the computer based aptitude test for successful candidates will take place nationwide on Friday, October 28, and Saturday 30.

For instance, in Lagos,successful candidates shortlisted for the aptitude test are requested to report at the WAEC testing and training centre Ogba at least an hour before commencement of the CBT which will start at 8.30am on Friday.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, candidates are to come along with the computer printout of their exam slips and writing materials.

“All candidates are to further note that the exercise is free. Therefore, they are not expected to pay money to anybody under whatever guise.Candidates are warned against examination malpractices, as any infraction will attract severe penalties”.