Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal battle between the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the recruitment of 10,000 constanbles into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been resolved in favour of the IGP.

In its judgment on the matter on Monday, the Abuja division of the the Federal High Court upheld the power of the NPF and the Police Council under the control of the Inspector-General of Police to recruit constables into the Force.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, accordingly dismissed the suit filed by the PCS for lacking in merit.

The judge held that the law guiding the enlistment of constables into the NPF was the Nigeria Police Regulations of 1968, issued by the Nigerian President in accordance with the provisions of Section 46 of the Police Act 1967 (No 41), providing for the organisation and administration of the police force.