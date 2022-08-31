From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Security has poured cold water on the controversy over the recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The groups, in a statement after a brainstorming emergency meeting in Abuja, commended the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism in the recent recruitment exercise.

Workers of the Police Service Commission on Monday shut down the PSC headquarters, over the reported takeover of the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the force headquarters.

The workers forced the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, and directors out of their offices as they declared a three-day warning strike with effect from Monday.

The workers under the auspices of the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission are protesting the alleged takeover of the ongoing constables’ recruitment exercise, the lack of staff promotion and training by the management.

They declared a showdown with the commission management led by Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, whom they accused of surrendering the PSC constitutional mandate to the police.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the civil society groups passed of vote of confidence on the Nigerian Police Force for deploying professionalism in the recruitment exercise.

The statement signed by Blessing Alile on behalf of the group called on the Police Service Commission to be wary of unwarranted distractions capable of derailing the recruitment exercise which is in compliance with global best practices.

“We hereby appeal to the Police Service Commission to desist from unnecessary political distraction in the recruitment process as the one being powered by Nigeria Police gave an opportunity for ten personnel in 774 local government in Nigeria a decision first of its kind in Nigeria Recruitment process, introducing National Identity Number for all personnel has been commended.

Meanwhile, the coalition has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to transfer Police Service Commission to Police Affairs Ministry.

“Doing this will eliminate unnecessary distractions as issues of national peace must not be murdered on the alter of misguided political and selfish interest.

The groups have threatened mass action against the PSC as a demonstration of their support for the professional excellence of the police.