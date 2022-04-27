From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed worry over the low turnout of candidates Force in the South East and Lagos State that sat for the just concluded CBT test for the Constables cadre in the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission said out of 143 candidates shortlisted in Anambra, only 134 showed up, while 184 candidates out of 202 shortlisted from State Ebonyi State sat for the examination. It further stated that Lagos state came third from the rear as 275 out of 277 shortlisted applicants sat for the exams.

PSC chairman Musliu Smith, who made this known in Abuja, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the computer-based test held across the country between 20-21 April 2022.

The PSC chairman in a statement signed by the head press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, while noting that the exercise was a huge success from previous exercises, said the Commission will ensure that the success recorded would be sustained and improved upon. He said Applicants shortlisted for the examination were those that were successful from the document and physical screening conducted nationwide earlier this year.

The PSC, who expressed worry over the low turn out of candidates in the South East, said this may affect the number of officers from the zones in the future.

Giving a breakdown of the number of candidates from each state and the federal capital territory, the chairman said “Anambra State had the least number of applicants shortlisted for the exercise and who sat for the exams. Only 143 applicants were shortlisted and 134 showed up for the exam. The State is closely followed by Ebonyi State with 202 shortlisted applicants while 184 sat for the examination. Lagos state came third from the rear with 277 shortlisted applicants and 275 sitting for the exams.

The figures for other South West states are ; Ogun, 677 shortlisted, 648 sat for the exams; Osun; 1137 shortlisted, 1088 showed up for the exams; Ekiti; 727 shortlisted, 692 sat for the exams; Ondo, 1532 shortlisted, 1431 showed up; and Oyo, 954 shortlisted, 904 sat for the exams.

The figures for the other South East states are; Enugu 400 shortlisted, 362 showed up; Imo, 506 shortlisted, 467 sat for the exams and Abia, 318 shortlisted and 294 showed up.

The figures for South South Zone are; Akwa Ibom, 2263, shortlisted, 2195 sat for the exams; Cross Rivers, 1,350 were shortlisted, 1290 appeared for the exams; Rivers, 947 were shortlisted, 907 sat for the exams; Bayelsa, 502 were shortlisted, 462 showed up for the exams; Edo, 696 were shortlisted, 659 sat for the exams and Delta where 487 were shortlisted and 436 sat for the exams.

For North East; 4063 applicants were shortlisted in Bornu while 3948 sat for the exams; 2163 were shortlisted in Taraba and 2082 showed up. In Gombe state, 2,204 were shortlisted and 2117 applicants sat for the exams; Adamawa had 4295 shortlisted and 4161 sat for the exams. 3317 candidates were shortlisted in Bauchi and 3226 sat for the exams. Yobe state had 1839 shortlisted candidates and 1841 sat for the exams.

In respect of the North West, 3733 candidates were shortlisted for Kaduna state and 3585 sat for the exams, Kano had 3816 shortlisted candidates and 3689 sat for the exams; Katsina had 4167 applicants shortlisted while 4051 sat for the exams.

For North Central, Kogi had 2024, shortlisted and 1979, sat for the exams; Plateau, 2274 shortlisted, 2185 showed up for the exams.4105 were shortlisted in Benue and 3444 sat for the exams. Niger State also shortlisted 2530 candidates and 2444 sat for the exams. Kwara State had 1150 applicants shortlisted and 1096 showed up for exams and The Federal Capital Territory Abuja had 551 shortlisted candidates and 535 showed up for the exams”.