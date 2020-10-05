Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has described the judgement by the Federal High Court stopping the police force headquarters from going ahead with recruitments, as victory for the rule of law saying it has always believed in the supremacy of the law.



This is just as the PSC said it would soon meet to take a decision on recruits currently undergoing training at police colleges across the country.



PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known said Commission was happy with the judgment of the court and would continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force for the collective good of the nation.



Ani in a statement said “The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 30th 2020, returned the Constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission to appoint persons into the Nigeria Police Force, setting aside an earlier Federal High Court ruling to the contrary.



“The Commission sees the judgment as victory for the rule of law and has always believed in the supremacy of the law. The Commission is happy with the judgment and will continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force for the collective good of the nation.



“Meanwhile the Commission has continued to receive several calls on the fate of the 2019 and the on-going 2020 recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force already declared null and void by the judgment.



“The Commission will soon meet to take a decision on the implications of the judgment and the way forward. It will continue to ensure that its operations are guided by established laws.