Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has, following the approval of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, stated that the ongoing police recruitment screening exercise has been extended by two days, calling on residents of the State, particularly candidates who are yet to be screened, to seize the opportunity of the extension to do so.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman Sunday Abutu, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed that the extension was to ensure that no candidate was left unscreened, urged that candidates who missed the first phase of the screening can now come to be screened.

The police chief explained that candidates who missed their screening dates may now come with their credentials between Monday, September 8 and Tuesday, September 9, for their physical and credential screenings at the Police Children School, Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti by 7 am prompt.