Ekiti State indigenes who participated in the physical screening for the 2021 police recruitment will write a Computer-Based Test (CBT) on April 20.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, stated in Ado-Ekiti on Friday that the Afe Babalola University CBT Centre at Ado Ekiti would be used for the exercise, the second phase.

Abutu advised applicants to check their recruitment status on www.policerecuitment.gov.ng using their National Identification Number (NIN) and also ensure that they printed out their examination slips.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Applicants are required to be at the venue promptly, appear in white shirts and white shorts, must be able to produce their printed examination slips and NIN and must be orderly. (NAN)