By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has redeployed two Divisinal Police Officers for allowing clubers to viaolate COVID-19 protocols.

The command also arrested II3 suspects for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Monday, at his office, Said: “The violators were arrested on Sunday at Garbana Club, Ajao Estate and DNA Club, Victoria Island, by police operatives of the command including the Lagos State Taskforce led by the Commander, CSP Sola Jejeloye”.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi: “The CP while parading the suspects, vowed to go after club owners and their Landlords who contravene the town planning approvals of the state by converting their properties meant for other purposes to night clubs. He emphasised on the need to make them scape goats so as to serve as deterrent to others in the state. In the same vein the CP had a meeting with all the Area Commaders, Divisional Officers and Heads of Departments on Monday, at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja on having better security of Lagos State.

“Odumosu rolled out his plans and strategies to be adopted in curbing crimes and criminality in the state and to specifically tackle cultism in certain areas within the state.