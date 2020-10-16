Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has said that adquate funding, proper leadership training and retraining of the Nigeria Police would play a vital role in police reformation.

In a statement by the Executive Secretary/CEO LSSTF , Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, he stated that it was evident that the role the fund has played over the years has enabled the efficient and sustainable operation of policing in Lagos.

“Therefore, proper leadership, equipment, modern policing policies, especially training and retraining are required for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force for better delivery of their statutory duties.

“While the fund supports the review of the operations of the police in line with the modern realities of today and to reflect the civil nature which is expected in a democratic dispensation, it is of the opinion that the issues of operational capacity and logistics (including good remuneration, welfare, medical evaluation, descent accommodation amongst other things) must also be addressed to improve the quality of the deliverables by the police.

” LSSTF identifies with everyone demanding for the end of police brutality and the reform of the Nigeria Police Force. We understand the challenges of the people, and acknowledge your resilience and commitment.

“The Lagos State Government understands the strong connection between security and prosperity as there can be no meaningful development without security. Therefore, in 2007 after the review of the security architecture the Government identified the resource deficit of security agencies operating in the State as the main reason for their inefficiency, hence the creation of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by a law of the Lagos State House of Assembly. The Fund is an interventionist agency with the mandate to mobilize resources for the improvement of the operational capacity of security agencies operating in Lagos to enable them carry out their statutory responsibilities. The LSSTF is not a security agency!

“In the last 13 years the LSSTF has continued to solicit for voluntary donation in order to improve the operational equipment, logistics and training for security operatives in Lagos especially the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

“A clear success story of the Fund is the RRS which has enjoyed accolades from the public even during this period. It should be noted that the cerebral leadership of the Commander who does not tolerate misconduct of his men and the provision of equipment, logistics and training by the Fund is responsible for the RRS feat. It should be emphasized that the training of the operatives are in areas such as Etiquette, Professionalism, Crisis De-escalation and Crime management to mention a few.

“The commitment of LSSTF has shown that with a clear vision, prudent and efficient ways of applying meager resources we can effect a better, people orientated, diligent and successful policing in Nigeria as encapsulated in the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“It is in view of the above that the Fund continues to solicit for donations to provide better equipment, logistics and training for improved efficiency of the police and other security agencies in the Lagos state”.