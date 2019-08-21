Billy Graham Abel Yola

Adamawa State police command has debunked the reports that 13 members of vigilante operatives and another 20 of its members have been injured in the cause of fighting crime within two months in Adamawa, maintaining that the news was mischievously conceived and a calculated plot to cause panic and undermine the progress the police has made in combating crime in the state.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, Wednesday.

The police said: “The attention of Adamawa State Police Command has been drawn to a publication that 13 members of Adamawa State branch of vigilante group of Nigeria have been killed and 20 others injured in crime-fighting activities in the state in the last two months released by the News Agency of Nigeria on 15/08/2019.

”To keep the fact straight, such statement is a fabricated lie issued by the said Muhammed Murtala who is not even the commander of the said vigilante group.

“In view of the above, the command is pleading with members of the public to disregard such statement as it was aimed at frustrating the effort of the Adamawa State police command in its fight against crime in the state.

”The command, therefore, warned person(s) to desist from issuing inflammatory statements that may likely cause panic in the society and called on the people to go about their normal businesses as police will not relent in its effort to protect lives and properties.”