Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto



Police in Sokoto State have arrested nine suspects who specialise in rustling cattle and other livestock in the state.

Addressing journalists at the state police headquarters in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Ka’oje described their arrest as another breakthrough in crime-busting efforts of his command.

He disclosed that the suspects in an attempt to evade arrest offered the sum of N700,000 to the police patrol team to allow them to escape but that was rejected by the operatives.

Kaoje said the suspects include Abubakar Mamuda, Aliyu Shehu, Yunusa Tukur, Alisa’u Abdullahi, Wadata Shehu and Aminu Muktar aka Matse criminally conspired with others at large to commit the crime.

The suspects, according to Ka’oje had armed themselves with cutlasses, sword and sticks invaded the houses of the complainants attacked and robbed them of their cows, sheep, and goats and loaded them in one Ford vehicle with Reg. No. AA 344 BLE Sokoto.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they stole the animals from Bodinga LGA, Sokoto and Dange/Shunnu LGA, respectively from the houses of the owners.

“Twenty four sheep, eight goats, 11 cows and three motorcycles were recovered in their possession. The suspects also offered bribe the N700, 000.00 to the police patrol team to allow them to escape, but the police refused and got them arrested,” Ka’oje further explained.

He warned that his command will leave no breathing space for any criminal element in the state. The commissioner of police also maintained his resolve to nip cattle rustling in the bud.

He said a reviewed operational strategies of the command also resulted in the arrest of one Samaila Alhaji Mamman, who allegedly involved in cattle rustling and acting as an informant to bandits in the Goronyo local government.

“During an investigation, a total of 41 cattle were recovered at Goronyo axis of Sokoto, owners of which are currently being identified with the help of information supplied by the suspect.” The CP explained.

In the same vein, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command also intercepted a vehicle at Kwanawa area and recovered four AK 47 rifles, with efforts ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Also, one Muhammadu Mustapha an armed robber of Tafara village in Rabah local government was arrested in possession of a stick and gun; the suspect confessed to the crime; the gun was also recovered.

The police boss said a team attached to Sabon Birni division, recorded the feat while on patrol along Chinabarka village, Sabon Birni local government Sokoto State.

The suspect was “in possession of the sum of N1,167,900:00k which he confessed that it was given to him by a notorious kidnapper popularly known as ‘Yellow’ to hand over to somebody still at large to purchase motorcycles.”

Others arrested included a suspected rapist, two car/motorcycle thieves, among others.