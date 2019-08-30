Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There is disagreement between the police and relations over the release of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University abducted by kidnappers along the Kaduna Abuja highway on Tuesday.

While the police claimed in a statement that the abducted students were released due to intensive pressure by operatives, family members of the abducted students said they paid ransom to secure the release of their loved ones.

However, a family source of the three students, some of whose parents are based in Minna, Niger State and Abuja respectively, said over N5 million was jointly contributed and paid as ransom. Meanwhile, the police’s claim attracted the attention of an aide of the president, Bashir Ahmed, who took to Twitter to announce that “the Kaduna State Police Command has rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.” But in a reply to this tweet, Sadiq Ango, probably a family member of one of the kidnapped students, dismissed the claim, saying it took the family members 48 hours to negotiate the release of the abducted students.