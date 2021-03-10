From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has released, on bail, three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) detained on Sunday in connection with the arrest of an alleged Fulani territorial warlord and kidnapping kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, in Kajola area of Ayete in Ibarapaland.

The OPC members, Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan, were detained on Sunday, shortly after the OPC handed Wakili to the police.

Wakili was reportedly captured alongside three others in Aiyete after several attempts.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who spoke shortly after their release, via a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the detention of the three men became public issue because of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention.

“The most important news is that the police have released our men in their custody, and it is great. I want to appreciate everybody that voiced against the unjust detention, including well meaning Nigerians, public opinion experts, socio-cultural groups, such as Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and the media for their support, while the situation lasted,

“I want to assure Nigerians that the OPC will continue to support and complement the efforts of all security agencies, including the police in ensuring the South West is safe,” he said.

They were said to have been released on bail from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, yesterday.