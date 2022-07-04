From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has released the 77 victims rescued from the Whole Bible Believers Church, Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State where they were locked for days.

The victims including children and teenagers were released to their parents by the police.

A total of 77 persons including 23 children were rescued from the church after parents of the children petitioned the police.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami disclosed this while featuring on a television programme monitored in Akure on Monday.

Odunlami however said the two pastors in charge of the church are still in police custody.

She also disclosed that the church has been sealed by the police to prevent arson by aggrieved members of the public.

According to her, the pastor and his assistant are still being investigated to get to the root of the matter.

She assured that the matter would be well investigated and culprits will be prosecuted by the appropriate authorities.