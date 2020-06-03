Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has released on bail, the 52-year-old widow, Mrs Amoge Ugwuama, alleged to have disappeared from her home, Uwelu-Ibeku Opi in Nsukka ocal government area of Enugu state, on Monday.

The sudden disappearance of the woman was made public by the Enugu State branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

FIDA, Wednesday, confirmed that following the media reports on the disappearance, the state police command on Tuesday, granted her bail, pending its mediation on the family dispute that brought about her arrest.

A member of the family, Mr. Chinuma Ugwuama, alleged to be mastermind of the whole thing by FIDA, also confirmed the release of the woman.

The legal practitioner however, blamed FIDA for raising what according to him, was unnecessary alarm without investigation.

He said: “Amoge Ugwuama (the widow) was the one who first and foremost arrested me and my mother and took us to Police Area Command office at Orba.

“This was sequel to her initial assault and battery of my mother, Mrs Benedette Ugwuama without any provocation save to kill the old woman.

“After all peace moves and entreaties for the woman to see reasons for peace and to stop involvement of Police to harass me and my mother failed, then a complaint to the Commissioner of Police Enugu state was made on my behalf and my mother.

“Amoge was subsequently invited by the police for questioning and was released after bail was granted to her.”

Ugwuama further described what happened as a family dispute that would soon be resolved amicably and therefore, urged the public to disregard the impression of her disappearance.