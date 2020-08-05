Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has released all 20 protesters of the #RevolutionNow group arrested for embarking on a protest in the FCT.

Daily Sun gathered that the protesters who were taken to a mobile court were released following the absence of a magistrate to try them.

It was also gathered that before setting them free, the protesters were seriously warned not to embark on such mission in the FCT especially at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging the whole world.

Most of the protesters who are male were seen leaving the eagle square where they had been taken to for prosecution.

However the FCT police command said the protesters were not arrested for violating the COVID-19, protocols and not for embarking on protest.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command Anjuguri Mamza, who made this known, also confirmed that the protesters were set free following the absence of a magistrate to try them.

Mamza, in an interview with Daily Sun, said “There was no arrest on the protest. The arrest was actually based on violation of the COVID-19 protocol. We were even supposed to arraign them in court but the court did not sit. The mobile court did not sit.

So what happened was that they were warned and released.

But basically they were arrested because they violated the COVID-19 protocols”.

“Arrest was not protest driven it was based on the COVID-19 protocol and about 21 persons were all warned and released to go home”. He said.

Members of the #RevolutionNow group had gathered at the popular Unity Fountain at Maitama district in Abuja Wednesday to embark a protest to mark one year anniversary of the movement.

They were however met with stiff resistance from men of the police and other security agencies who prevented them from embarking on the protest.