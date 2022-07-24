(NAN)

The Police Command in Zamfara on Saturday night released the leadership Newspapers reporter, Umar Maradun, on bail.

The Police released Maradun at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Maradun was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from his country home, Maradun, Maradun Local Government Area and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) Gusau.

The Police have not advanced any reason for his arrest.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayuba Elkanah, ordered for his release to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on bail.

Elkanah, however, directed that Maradun should be returned for an interview with him on Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Chairman of the NUJ state Council, Mr Ibrahim Maizare, signed an undertaking to return Maradun to the Police Command on the date.

Maradun, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Sunday insisted he was not aware of any wrong doing that warranted his arrest.

He said the Police in Maradun, arrived at his home on July 23 at about 10 a.m. and said he was invited to give an explanation over a petition against him.

Maradun said he was immediately transferred to the command headquarters in Gusau and was detained.