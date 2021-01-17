Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja said its Mobile Personnel from Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron, Kano, have successfully repelled bandits attack on its convoy along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway.

The personnel who were on their way back to their base in Kano State, were said to have come under attack from the bandits and Inflict heavy casualties on them.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement said impressed by their acts of bravery, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has commended the officers for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about hundred.

Mba, in a statement, equally debunked media reports that eighteen officers were kidnapped. He equally stated that only sixteen officers were attacked in the ambush, contrary to reports that eighteen were attacked.

Mba’s statement read; “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has commended the police officers attached to Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron, Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about hundred along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway on Friday, 15th January, 2021 on their way back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty.

“The officers are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

“Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that eighteen (18) officers were kidnapped, only sixteen (16) officers were attacked in the ambush. The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralized the bandits in their tens while many of bandits scampered into the bush with gun shot injuries. Regrettably, four (4) of the Officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gun fire between the Police and the bandits while an officer is still missing. However, the remaining eleven (11) officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing.

“The IGP, while commiserating with the families of the officers who have yet again paid the supreme price in the service of our nation, assures that their death shall not be in vain. “

The IGP assures the citizens that the Force is not deterred and will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all activities of bandits and other unscrupulous elements in the area and other parts of the country are brought to check”.