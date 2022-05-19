The Katsina State Police Command said it repelled bandits’ attack at Dabaibayawa village in Batagarawa and Dankiri village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen yesterday, in Katsina, on their recent activities in the state.

Isah said that the command also neutralised six suspected terrorists, recovered AK 47 rifle, 110 cows and 242 sheep and goats.

Isah added that on the same day, another distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the farm of retired AIG Lawal Mani, at Dabaibayawa village and rustled all the domestic animals, therein.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the command had succeeded in busting syndicates of car thieves and recovered some stolen vehicles.

He further revealed that they also succeeded in arresting a suspected member of terrorists who confessed to have participated in several attacks on villages in Safana LGA of the state.