From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in Enugu State have repelled gunmen attack on its station in Igboeze North Local Government Area.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the station came under heavy attack by the gunmen on Thursday evening but the attackers were swiftly repelled with the superior firepower of officers on duty.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives of the Command, on 21/07/2022 at about 6.pm , foiled an attack on Igbo-Eze North Police Division, by armed and hooded criminal elements in their numbers, operating in black-coloured Hilux Van and Toyota Highlander vehicles.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically at the station, with the operatives returning fire, forcing the criminal elements, many of whom are suspected to have sustained gunshots wounds, to escape.

“The Police did not record any casualty, while the general public and owners of medical facilities in the state, have been enjoined to report any person(s) sighted with gunshots injuries to the nearest Police Station, please.”