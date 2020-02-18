Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Police on Monday in Lokoja said they were able to rescue one of the six staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), that were abducted on Sunday along the Obajana – Kabba road, in Kogi State.

According to Kogi State police public relations officer, Willy Aya, the Commissioner of Police ,Ayuba Ede, immediately swung into action and ordered the State Anti Robbery Squad( SARS), to go after the hoodlums in a bid to rescue the victims.

The victims from the Abuja head office of the organization were kidnapped around noon on their way to Kabba, in preparation for the mock JAMB which commenced nation wide on Monday

Although the police neither gave the names of the rescued victims nor details of those kidnapped, motorists and concerned citizens in the state have raised the alarm over the continued misdemeanors of the police and soldiers who are supposed to keep watch on the deadly spots in the area

According to investigations, police and soldiers stationed on the highway are busy collecting and extorting money from motorists and motorcyclists while the kidnappers and armed robbers operate without any challenge.

It was learnt that almost all the men and officers of Kabba police divisional headquarter are on on the road on daily basis splitting themselves into up to 13 road check points, harassing and extorting money from innocent motorists while men of the underworld operate with ease.

Investigations further revealed that men of underworld operate sometimes three times a day while the police and Army check points are normally stationed within the communities on the highway while the porous and dangerous spots are left unguarded.

The motorists however appealed to the Inspector -General of Police and the state governor to save motorists from the hands of the men of the under world who kill and maim at will without any arrest by security agents.