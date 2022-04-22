From John Adams, Minna

No fewer than 13 abductees were, yesterday, rescued from their captors unhurt by the Joint Security Task Force in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Gunmen had launched an attack on Galiwi village, a few kilometres from Sarkin-pawa, the headquarters of Munya LGA, and kidnapped some farmers who were working on their farms, numbering about 13.

A statement from the state police command, signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, noted that on receiving the distress calls about the gunmen attack, “Police tactical teams attached to Sarkin-pawa Division were immediately mobilised to the area, where the bandits were engaged in a fierce gun battle and were repelled.”

He added that “as a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the victims were abandoned by the hoodlums and immediately rescued unhurt as the bandits fled into the forest.”

He disclosed that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and later reunited with their families.

The statement, therefore, reassured the people of the state that the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas, and “the Command will not rest on their oars until crime and criminality are eradicated or reduced to barest minimum in our dear state towards ensuring peaceful environment for economic growth and development.”