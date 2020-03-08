Jude Chinedu, Enugu

THE Enugu State Police Command on Saturday rescued 13 kidnap victims from their captors in Akomagbo Ugbaike in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to a statement signed by the state, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ndukwe Ekea, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, had detailed a team of Police operatives who traced a gang of kidnappers conveying 13 kidnap victims in a Toyota Hiace bus with Reg. No. MSA 657 XA.

“On sighting the operatives along Enugu-Markurdi highway, the kidnappers diverted into Akomagbo Ubgaike Community in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State.

“At about 1300hrs of the same date, the resilient operatives further traced them to their hideout in the house of one Chidi Ogbonna in the said Akomagbo Ubgaike Community in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State, where they were holding the victims’ hostage.